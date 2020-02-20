Global  

Alexis Skyy Twerks To Lil Baby’s New MY TURN LP: “One Of My Favorite Songs On The Album”

SOHH Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Alexis Skyy Twerks To Lil Baby’s New MY TURN LP: “One Of My Favorite Songs On The Album”Vixen Alexis Skyy is out here giving a major salute to My Turn. The hip-hop model has come forward to show some big love to Lil Baby‘s newly released LP. Big Facts: Skyy went to her Instagram page this week with some steamy footage of herself twerking to Baby’s Gunna-featured “Heatin Up” anthem. High-Key Details: […]

The post Alexis Skyy Twerks To Lil Baby's New MY TURN LP: "One Of My Favorite Songs On The Album" appeared first on .
