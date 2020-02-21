Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing”

Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing”

SOHH Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing”Houston rapper Travis Scott is making the gossip blogs work extra hard these days. New buzz has generated following speculation about Cactus Jack’s recent reunion with his boo Kylie Jenner and an alleged former boo throwing shade. Big Facts: This weekend, a slideshow of cringe moments emerged showing Jenner boo’d up with Scott while his […]

The post Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunion Explained [Video]Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunion Explained

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott reunite for a Sunday Funday with baby Stormi, but are they back romantically? Plus, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are looking into purchasing Kylie's former home according to..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:40Published

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Makeup Dissed By Kourtney Kardashian [Video]Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Makeup Dissed By Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian latest post shades Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian's makeup lines according to fans. Plus, we have reporting on Kylie Jenner's feelings towards Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 04:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Drops Big Hint That She's Back with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has posted something that makes it seem like she’s definitely back with Travis Scott – TMZ Millie Bobby Brown got the cutest new puppy – Just...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comE! OnlineWorldNewsAceShowbiz

This Photo of Travis Scott and His "Twin" Stormi Webster Needs a Frame ASAP

Be still our hearts! It's no secret that Travis Scott and his 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster have an adorable relationship. The youngster dances to the famed...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.