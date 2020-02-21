Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Houston rapper Travis Scott is making the gossip blogs work extra hard these days. New buzz has generated following speculation about Cactus Jack’s recent reunion with his boo Kylie Jenner and an alleged former boo throwing shade. Big Facts: This weekend, a slideshow of cringe moments emerged showing Jenner boo’d up with Scott while his […]



The post Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing” appeared first on . Houston rapper Travis Scott is making the gossip blogs work extra hard these days. New buzz has generated following speculation about Cactus Jack’s recent reunion with his boo Kylie Jenner and an alleged former boo throwing shade. Big Facts: This weekend, a slideshow of cringe moments emerged showing Jenner boo’d up with Scott while his […]The post Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Tries To Clock In Relationship Goals But His Alleged Ex-Boo Throws Big Shade: “People Be In A Secret Competition W/ You + Still Be Losing” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

