Woman Asks Joe Biden ‘What is Your Fire’ Like Bernie and Warren, Biden’s Answer Gets Ovation From SC Crowd

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Joe Biden got huge applause with an answer to the question "Where's your fire" as compared to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser. The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor. He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama..

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...

An undecided SC voter asks about Joe Biden's fire. And a fiery answer she gets

Hours away from the South Carolina primary, an undecided voter asked Biden a question. His answer said a lot about who he thinks South Carolina wants.  
Delawareonline

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
CBC.ca Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News

liles_frances

Mustang Sally Woman Asks Joe Biden 'What's Your Fire' Like Bernie, Warren...... “ Ladies and Gentleman... “ The next President of… https://t.co/mEg942Mm3d 1 minute ago

MauraLeeLang

SouthernMom® RT @Biden_Train: Q: Whats your fire @JoeBiden @JoeBiden: Decency, Honor and restoring the Soul of the Nation. https://t.co/lT8Rh2nhIf ht… 4 minutes ago

Lauriemac916

Laurie RT @KHiveQueenB: Woman Asks Joe Biden 'What is Your Fire' Like Bernie and Warren, Biden's Answer Gets Ovation From SC Crowd https://t.co/ev… 5 minutes ago

zephtx

zephdrouhin RT @tommyxtopher: You should watch the full ten-minute exchange between Joe Biden and the "What is your fire?" woman, it's quintessential B… 7 minutes ago

MauraLeeLang

SouthernMom® RT @bstnboy: Woman Asks Joe Biden 'What's Your Fire' Like Bernie, Warren https://t.co/RL8eEdSR02 8 minutes ago

kungfut

kunscualte RT @tommyxtopher: Woman Asks Joe Biden 'What is Your Fire' Like Bernie and Warren, Biden's Answer Gets Ovation From SC Crowd https://t.co/i… 9 minutes ago

SpanglishGuiri

S.I.L.Blog RT @tommyxtopher: Watch Biden's Mic Drop Answer When Woman Asks If He Has As Much 'Fire' As Bernie and Warren https://t.co/i1OWtb7gOR http… 9 minutes ago

Biden_Train

Biden_Train Q: Whats your fire @JoeBiden @JoeBiden: Decency, Honor and restoring the Soul of the Nation.… https://t.co/3UO4Dp9Yip 9 minutes ago

