Bad Bunny Does What He Wants, And We're Here For It: The Latin Superstar Talks New Album 'YHLQMDLG'

Billboard.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
In a one-on-one with Billboard, Bad Bunny reflects on his 2019 accomplishments and talks highly-anticipated new album YHLQMDLG.
News video: Bad Bunny Discusses New Album 'YHLQMDLG,' Performing at the Super Bowl & His Kobe Bryant Tribute Song | Billboard

Bad Bunny Discusses New Album 'YHLQMDLG,' Performing at the Super Bowl & His Kobe Bryant Tribute Song | Billboard 05:09

 Bad Bunny discusses his new album 'YHLQMDLG,' performing at the Super Bowl with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin, his Kobe Bryant tribute song, and much more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Bad Bunny Honors Murdered Puerto Rican Trans Latina While Performing on 'Fallon'! (Video)

Bad Bunny hit the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 27) and delivered an important message! While performing a his song titled...
Just Jared

Bad Bunny Drops New Album 'YHLQMDLG'

Bad Bunny Drops New Album 'YHLQMDLG'It's out now... It's been a busy few weeks for *Bad Bunny*. Popping up at the Superbowl Half-Time show alongside Shakira, the rapper then confirmed plans...
Clash


