CNN Fact Checked an Entire Bernie Sanders Speech, Found Eleven Percent of His Claims False

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
CNN Fact Checked an Entire Bernie Sanders Speech, Found Eleven Percent of His Claims FalseDaniel Dale has been tracking President Donald Trump's lies and falsehoods for years, but he recently combed through an entire speech by Independent Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and found six times as many true claims as false ones.
News video: Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response 01:21

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on Saturday.

