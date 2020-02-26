Global  

Tom Steyer Dances With Juvenile to ‘Back That Thang Up’ at South Carolina Rally: Watch

Billboard.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer went viral after dancing on stage with Juvenile to the rapper's 1999 hit "Back That Thang Up" during a campaign rally in South Carolina.
