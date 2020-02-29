Oregon Closes Grade School After Employee Contracts Coronavirus from Unknown Source
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () It is not known whether or how many other employees or students were exposed in Oregon's first reported case of the coronavirus. Nor how it got into the school in the first place.
An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third case of community spread of the virus in America. This means that the school employee "had no relevant...