Oregon Closes Grade School After Employee Contracts Coronavirus from Unknown Source

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
It is not known whether or how many other employees or students were exposed in Oregon's first reported case of the coronavirus. Nor how it got into the school in the first place.
News video: Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus 00:39

 An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third case of community spread of the virus in America. This means that the school employee "had no relevant...

Oregon has 1st coronavirus case: elementary school employee

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's first coronavirus case emerged on Friday, and the infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will...
