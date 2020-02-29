Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall

Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Austrian-British fashion duo Andreas Kronthaler and Vivienne Westwood brought a gypsy-like caravan of models wrapped in tartan and silk to the gilded corridors of Paris' town hall to present their 2020-21 winter collection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bella Hadid Wears Sheer Dress with a Dagger for Vivienne Westwood's Paris Runway Show

Bella Hadid walks down the runway in a dress with sheer elements at the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (February 29) in Paris,...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsNearYouca

NNY News.ca Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall https://t.co/Hz43BBZE3f 58 seconds ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report A model presents a creation by designers Vivienne .... https://t.co/Q7m8Cc6yhT #keepitlockd 3 minutes ago

psi_the

The Espaco Psi "Vivienne Westwood Show Brings Gypsy Chic to Paris Town Hall" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/g3YS4joD64 5 minutes ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall Austrian-British fas https://t.co/jJLrRheqAf 6 minutes ago

Carlaaevelyn

Carla Evelyn @null Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall Austrian-British fas https://t.co/h2jgHzBJhG 7 minutes ago

summerskirt

 @null Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall Austrian-British fas https://t.co/7lgMOegTUb 7 minutes ago

imagicstudiong

iMagic Studio Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall https://t.co/XznEe7sRsi 14 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Entertainment Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall https://t.co/49EooU9Ged https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.