A 'Baby Driver' Sequel Is Reportedly Going to Happen!

Just Jared Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Baby Driver was a huge hit when it was released in 2017 and now a sequel has reportedly been greenlit by Sony! Nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but fan site GWW is reporting that the movie is going to start production later this year. Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, and CJ Jones [...]
