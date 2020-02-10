Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Walks with Her Hand in His Pocket

Just Jared Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone bundle up in the cold weather while walking around downtown on Saturday afternoon (February 29) in New York City. Camila was seen with one hand in Leo‘s pocket while walking around the area. They were spotted checking out some art galleries and they grabbed lunch at a local deli. PHOTOS: [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make rare joint appearance at Oscars [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make rare joint appearance at Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone made their debut as a couple at the Oscars on Sunday (02.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:10Published

Oscar Winning Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's Fabulous Career [Video]Oscar Winning Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's Fabulous Career

Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations to his name. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

