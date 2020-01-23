Timothee Chalamet Stays Cool in Shades at Haider Ackermann's Paris Show
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Timothee Chalamet wears a white tee, sunglasses, and blue pants while stepping out for the Haider Ackermann fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (February 29) in Paris, France. The 24-year-old actor shared a cute moment with Haider himself while backstage after the show! Timothee sat in the front row at the show alongside [...]
