Timothee Chalamet Stays Cool in Shades at Haider Ackermann's Paris Show

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Timothee Chalamet wears a white tee, sunglasses, and blue pants while stepping out for the Haider Ackermann fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (February 29) in Paris, France. The 24-year-old actor shared a cute moment with Haider himself while backstage after the show! Timothee sat in the front row at the show alongside [...] 👓 View full article

