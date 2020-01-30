Global  

One News Page > Entertainment News > Marie Osmond Explains Why She's Not Leaving Any Money for Her Kids After She Dies

Marie Osmond Explains Why She's Not Leaving Any Money for Her Kids After She Dies

Just Jared Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Marie Osmond says she plans on donating her fortune to charity when she passes away one day. The 60-year-old singer thinks it will be a “disservice” to her children if she gives them her money after she dies. “I’m not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations kids,” Marie said on the latest episode of [...]
