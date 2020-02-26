Global  

Clyburn Says Biden 2020 Needs ‘Retooling’: I Won’t ‘Sit Idly by and Watch People Mishandle This Campaign’

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Congressman *James Clyburn* gave *Joe Biden* his much-coveted endorsement ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary, and on CNN earlier he hinted at campaign "retooling" that needs to take place.
News video: Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden 00:32

 Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary. Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a "substantial" win to save his campaign and secure the nomination. "I don't know if I can tell you how big,...

What’s Next For Joe Biden? [Video]What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement [Video]Biden Wins Key South Carolina Endorsement

Rep. James Clyburn is the godfather of South Carolina Democratic politics. He announced his support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign Wednesday. This gives the former vice president a crucial..

Biden Acknowledges Clyburn Criticism That Campaign Needs ‘Retooling’: ‘We Have to Do a Lot Better’

*Joe Biden*, fresh off his South Carolina win, said today he accepts the criticism from *James Clyburn* about the need for campaign "retooling."


MaggieDay55

Maggie Day Clyburn still wants Bloomberg out. Hopes for unity with Biden. Also says Warren needs to reassess and unify. 6 hours ago

VelvetBarracuda

SaraM RT @FridaGhitis: Clyburn: This country is great, it doesn’t need to be made great. It’s greatness needs to be made accessible and affordabl… 16 hours ago

FridaGhitis

Frida Ghitis Clyburn: This country is great, it doesn’t need to be made great. It’s greatness needs to be made accessible and af… https://t.co/oc20UoHsWM 16 hours ago

SXMUrbanView

SiriusXM Urban View #SouthCarolinaPrimary could potentially reset the status quo of the #DemocraticPrimary" said @WhipClyburn following… https://t.co/1mvA9UWMox 2 days ago

nadiamartinezd1

nadia martinez-dunn RT @thedailybeast: Joe Biden won big in South Carolina, but Rep. Jim Clyburn says the campaign needs an overhaul. https://t.co/4yQ5yCnaSm 3 days ago

TheNotoriousNME

NME RT @nprpolitics: Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, a key lawmaker in South Carolina who endorsed Joe Biden, says Biden will need to reflect on… 3 days ago

adeleshiv

Trump will always be impeached @RJTheRealOne @UTSunriseSunset @KeishaBottoms Hmmm. Jim Clyburn begs to differ. https://t.co/RkojgD47vN 3 days ago

TiaBrueggeman1

Tia Brueggeman RT @CNNnewsroom: “If South Carolinians were to reset his campaign here this evening, I really believe it would give him the legs he needs t… 3 days ago

