BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Mediaite Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina PrimaryFormer Vice President *Joe Biden* has won the South Carolina primary, his first win of the 2020 election cycle.
News video: Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump

Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House. He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump. Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”...

Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary [Video]Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary

Within minutes of the polls closing Saturday evening, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden would win the state&apos;s primary.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid [Video]Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Analyst: Biden might win South Carolina primary

Five days ahead of the South Carolina primary, a Winthrop University professor dissects the results of the Nevada primary with his political science students and...
An undecided SC voter asks about Joe Biden's fire. And a fiery answer she gets

Hours away from the South Carolina primary, an undecided voter asked Biden a question. His answer said a lot about who he thinks South Carolina wants.  
