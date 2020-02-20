Global  

Camila Cabello Shares Inspiring Message About Kindness With Fans

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Camila Cabello is sharing an important message about kindness. The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Friday (February 28) to pen her thoughts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello She posted a photo of a handwritten note that reads, “In a world where you can be anything / be kind.” “The best [...]
