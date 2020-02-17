Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Bachelorette's JJ Lane Marries Kayla Hughes in Leap Day Wedding

The Bachelorette's JJ Lane Marries Kayla Hughes in Leap Day Wedding

E! Online Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
JJ Lane is no longer a Bachelor! The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum married Kayla Hughes in Denver on Saturday, Feb. 29 (Leap Day), which comes a little more than a year after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Couples

Couples "take the leap" to marriage on leap day 02:13

 NEWS: Five lucky couples will marry at 550 feet above ground during special a special leap day wedding ceremony.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thanks to an Irish Tradition Women Get to Propose on Leap Day [Video]Thanks to an Irish Tradition Women Get to Propose on Leap Day

Leap Day or Bachelor’s Day, is a day when women are allowed to propose to their partner’s free of judgement, according to Irish tradition. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

Gold pizza cufflinks aim to take a slice of leap day romance [Video]Gold pizza cufflinks aim to take a slice of leap day romance

A London jeweller has worked with a pizza chain to create gold cufflinks that include real pizza dough. DC Jewellery and Papa John's are offering the unique cufflinks as part of a competition for women..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Halesowen couple to marry on Leap Day

A couple will only have to celebrate their wedding anniversary once every four years after they get hitched on Leap Day.
Express and Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.