Field of light, field of dreams

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

As soon as we arrived at Sensorio, the wrestling began: Didi and Gege tussled with our friends’ sons on a patch of lawn just beyond the entrance of the 15-acre outdoor art installation in Paso Robles.



A younger boy wandered up, eager to join in, but a man (who might have been his grandfather) flung out an arm, lest he get caught up in the whirlwind of the roughhousing. Afterward, our boys wolfed down quesadillas and tacos from the food trucks while we sipped wine. Despite the chill, our families were excited to be out past dark to take in the 58,800 colorful stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics blooming across the rolling, oak-studded hills of San Luis Obispo County.



It’s the largest installation in artist Bruce Munro’s immersive “Field of Light” series, which has been mounted in Australia, South Korea, Great Britain and elsewhere.



After the boys expended their excess energy, it was time to enter the paths that wound through the installation of orbs that gently swayed the breeze — alien and organic at the same time. It reminded me of the wildflower super bloom that we had visited last spring, the beauty stunning in its vast scale. I couldn’t quite fully comprehend the purple, pink, pale green and yellow, blue, orange and red lights, even as we passed by, passed through them.



We could have been in the ocean, surrounded by glowing bioluminescent creatures, bobbing in the currents.



