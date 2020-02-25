Tom Steyer Drops Out of Presidential Race 2020

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tom Steyer is no longer in the running to become the next President of the United States of America. The 62-year-old activist billionaire from California announced he was dropping out of the race on Saturday (February 29) after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina Democratic primary. “Honestly, I can’t see a path where I [...] 👓 View full article

