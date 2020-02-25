Global  

Tom Steyer Drops Out of Presidential Race 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Tom Steyer is no longer in the running to become the next President of the United States of America. The 62-year-old activist billionaire from California announced he was dropping out of the race on Saturday (February 29) after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina Democratic primary. “Honestly, I can’t see a path where I [...]
News video: Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke

Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke 00:42

 President Trump slammed Tom Steyer.

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race

Steyer spent more than $17 million on ads in South Carolina
CBS News

Steyer drops out of presidential race

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he is ending his presidential campaign. “Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” a...
Seattle Times

