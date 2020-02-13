Sooryavanshi’s motion poster revealed, trailer arrives tomorrow



Recent related videos from verified sources Irrfan Khan's EMOTIONAL Message To His Fans With Kareena Kapoor | Angrezi Medium FIRST Poster Irrfan Khan Unveils ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster With Special Message for his fans, urges them to wait and watch . Trailer out tomorrow. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:08Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sooryavanshi: Akki gives a glimpse of his look Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty has been the talk of the town since its inception. Now,...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this