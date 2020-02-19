Global  

Steven Spielberg's porn star daughter Mikaela arrested for domestic violence

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela, who just announced her decision to start a career as a porn star, was taken into police custody. She was arrested early Saturday on a misdemeanour domestic violence in Nashville, where she's living with her fiance, 50-year-old darts player Chuck Pankow, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence

Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Domestic Violence 00:32

 Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Newser, she was put on a “12-hour hold” even though her $1,000 bond was posted. Her fiance, Chuck Pankow confirmed the arrest but called it “a...

Rome and Regina Deal with the Mental Impact of Domestic Violence [Video]Rome and Regina Deal with the Mental Impact of Domestic Violence

After Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) finds evidence that her abusive boyfriend has found her in Boston, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) take her to their home for safety. As Eve and..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:03Published

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming [Video]Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again. It will be the character's first outing..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:47Published


Former 'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson arrested for domestic violence, robbery

"Bachelorette" alum Chad Johnson has been taken into custody for domestic violence and robbery after fighting with his girlfriend, according to a report.
FOXNews.com

After announcing career as porn star, Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested for domestic violence

She has chosen Sugar Star as her stage name.
DNA

