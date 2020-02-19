Steven Spielberg's porn star daughter Mikaela arrested for domestic violence
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela, who just announced her decision to start a career as a porn star, was taken into police custody. She was arrested early Saturday on a misdemeanour domestic violence in Nashville, where she's living with her fiance, 50-year-old darts player Chuck Pankow, reports aceshowbiz.com.
