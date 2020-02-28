Global  

SNL: John Mulaney Jokes That Senators Should Stab Trump Like Julius Caesar

Mediaite Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
In his opening monologue, John Mulaney made a joke that compared President Donald Trump to Julius Caesar: Senators stabbing Julius Caesar "would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now."
David Byrne’s Got Jokes in ‘SNL’ Promo With John Mulaney: Watch

The Talking Heads legend appears in the promos for this weekend's "SNL," hosted by comedian John Mulaney.
Billboard.com

