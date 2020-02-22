'Saturday Night Live' & Democratic Candidates Tackle Coronavirus in Cold Open - Watch!

Global  

Saturday Night Live is taking on the coronavirus! Saturday’s (February 29) episode kicked off from the White House press room with VP Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) addressing the diseases outbreak, admitting it has “has been quite a test of my faith, much like dinosaur bones or Timothée Chalamet.” Mike Bloomberg (Fred Armisen) pops up from [...]
SNL Returns With Dem Presidential Candidates Taking on Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live returned with a cold open that highlighted the coronavirus threat and the latest developments with the Democratic presidential primary.
