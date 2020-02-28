Global  

I want to surprise people with everything I do: 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Radhika Madan got critical acclaim for her previous two films -- Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Pataakha' and Vasan Bala-directed action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. She is now all set to star with Irrfan Khan in 'Angrezi Medium'.
Radhika Madan on Angrezi Medium: Think of Irrfan sir during promotions every day

Radhika Madan on Angrezi Medium: Think of Irrfan sir during promotions every dayOne can hear the incredulity in her voice as Radhika Madan gushes, "Until the day I saw the trailer credits, I couldn't believe I had done a film with Irrfan...
Mid-Day

Angrezi Medium song Nachan Nu Jee Karda: We feel like dancing the night away after listening to this Radhika Madan track

Talking about Radhika Madan, she dances her heart out in the track and we are mighty impressed by her dancing skills. We wouldn't be surprised if Nachan Nu Jee...
Bollywood Life

