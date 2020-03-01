Global  

Akshay Kumar donates Rs.1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
In another fantastic initiative, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India and the news was announced by his Laxmmi Bomb director, Raghava Lawrence! He wrote a long post about it on his Facebook account and also shared the news on Twitter. It was a long post and it will surely make the actor's...
News video: Akshay Kumar, 'Laxmmi Bomb' director to build home for transgenders

Akshay Kumar, 'Laxmmi Bomb' director to build home for transgenders 01:07

 National award winner Akshay Kumar and director Raghav Lawrence will be building a home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai.

