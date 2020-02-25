Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oprah Winfrey falls while delivering a speech to the audience

Oprah Winfrey falls while delivering a speech to the audience

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage during her motivational tour stop at The Forum here.

Ironically, Winfrey was talking about balance before she suddenly tripped and came crashing down in front of her audience, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance. And...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey can't remember celebrities [Video]Oprah Winfrey can't remember celebrities

Oprah Winfrey regularly pretends to recognise celebrities when they say hello to her.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published

Introducing The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast [Video]Introducing The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast

Oprah is opening the vault! Listen to 25 years of legendary interviews, aha! moments, ugly cries, and unforgettable surprises on "The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast."

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 00:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lahdeehahhh

Lahdeedahhh RT @GKeile: Whoa! Oprah Winfrey falls on stage while giving her speech about Balance. Keyword: Balance https://t.co/qZdxcPoRqM 29 seconds ago

ekomiamiblog

EkoMiamiblog RT @ekomiamiblog: Media mogul Oprah Winfrey falls on stage while delivering a speech about balance, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg roast her (video) h… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.