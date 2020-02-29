Global  

Suniel Shetty's first look from Mosagallu

Sunday, 1 March 2020
The makers of Vishnu Manchu's Mosgallu released the first look of Suniel Shetty from the film. The Bollywood actor will be seen essaying ACP Kumar in the movie.
News video: Hera Pheri 3, Tiger Heropanti 2 FIRST Look, Kartik Kiara ROMANCE | Top 10 News

Hera Pheri 3, Tiger Heropanti 2 FIRST Look, Kartik Kiara ROMANCE | Top 10 News 03:28

 Suneil Shetty on Hera Pheri 3, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 first look, Kartik romances Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are among the top 10 news today. Watch the video to know more.

