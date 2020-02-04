Global  

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's latest look goes viral on social media

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Aamir Khan has done some very memorable and impressive films in his career in these 32 years. However, it can be argued that Laal Singh Chaddha could be his most ambitious one. And this isn't merely because of his multiple looks and physical transformations, but also because he attempts to tell the story that was told in...
Aamir Khan unveils Kareena's look in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' [Video]Aamir Khan unveils Kareena's look in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

On the occasion of Valentines day, superstar Aamir Khan unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in "Laal Singh Chaddha". The actor also penned an adorable message with it #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published

Salman Khan unveils the first look of 'Hawa Singh' [Video]Salman Khan unveils the first look of 'Hawa Singh'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published


Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha song Jugnu

After Aamir Khan sharing the most romantic post while revealing the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha, now the lead pair is all set to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Kartik Aaryan opens up on his first interaction with Taimur Ali Khan, and it's 'adorbs'

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he first met Taimur in Punjab where he was shooting for Dostana 2 and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were shooting for Laal Singh...
Bollywood Life

gulfkannadiga

Gulf Kannadiga- ಗಲ್ಫ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ.ಕಾಮ್ RT @news18dotcom: Unlike the first look, in the new picture the 54-year-old actor is not seen in a turban. Aamir Khan is seen wearing the u… 3 minutes ago

Aamir_Lagaan

الملك RT @Koimoi: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s Look As Army Officer Out! Forrest Gump Fans Here’s A Good Note To Begin Your Day @aamir_khan… 26 minutes ago

spotnews18_

Spot News 18 #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan Aamir Khan Many Looks Have Been Revealed Regarding The Character In Laal Singh Chaddh… https://t.co/rS0XVoxq0y 58 minutes ago

1entertainment1

Entertainment News Picture of Aamir Khan in Army Uniform Leaked From Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha - News18 https://t.co/nTLWXZEgap https://t.co/sf1AcWQufA 1 hour ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Unlike the first look, in the new picture the 54-year-old actor is not seen in a turban. Aamir Khan is seen wearing… https://t.co/Gr5NqXeiPW 1 hour ago

VivekSrkian33

#Onward RT @PeepingMoon: #AamirKhan makes for a sharp Army man as he poses with a fan on the sets of #LaalSinghChaddha @aamir_khan #AdvaitChandan… 1 hour ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #AamirKhan makes for a sharp Army man as he poses with a fan on the sets of #LaalSinghChaddha @aamir_khan… https://t.co/8DLa8D4DAS 1 hour ago

amitman54140429

amit mandal @aamir_khan Boycott movie Laal Singh Chaddha 2 hours ago

