Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Star Wars book reveals how Palpatine returned in Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars book reveals how Palpatine returned in Rise of Skywalker

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Cause of character's resurrection was never revealed in the film
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Rey & Kylo Ren vs. Palpatine Fight

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Rey & Kylo Ren vs. Palpatine Fight 01:18

 STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Rey & Kylo Ren vs. Palpatine Fight Plot synopsis: The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end. Director: J.J....

Recent related videos from verified sources

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Han Solo Saves Kylo - Adam Driver, Harrison Ford [Video]STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Han Solo Saves Kylo - Adam Driver, Harrison Ford

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Han Solo Saves Kylo Adam Driver, Harrison Ford Plot synopsis: The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:19Published

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER film clip - Luke and Leia Jedi Training - Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher [Video]STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER film clip - Luke and Leia Jedi Training - Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher

STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Luke and Leia Jedi Training - Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher Plot synopsis: The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Star Wars book plugs one of the big 'Rise of Skywalker' plot holes

How exactly did Emperor Sheev Palpatine show up in The Rise of Skywalker when any fan will tell you he plunged to his death in Return of the Jedi? The...
Mashable

Star Wars book reveals Rey's final words to Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker

Fans have criticised JJ Abram's film for leaving a number of questions unanswered
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NME

NME His comments come after an explanation in the official Lucasfilm book was leaked https://t.co/Kq1pxYS5Nb 18 hours ago

DSimpsonAuthor

Duncan Simpson Star Wars book reveals Rey's final words to Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/Mg61B1Ny95 23 hours ago

JohnApp63499667

John Applegate Star Wars book reveals new take on Rey and Kylo's final moments together https://t.co/k3nCwqg7Jp 1 day ago

UnseenNewsUK

Unseen News UK RT @Independent: Star Wars book reveals Rey’s final words to Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/4Mah40ifbh 1 day ago

Independent

The Independent Star Wars book reveals Rey’s final words to Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/4Mah40ifbh 1 day ago

HEKsROCKS101091

Hannah Klitsberg Star Wars book reveals Rey’s final words to Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker - The Independent https://t.co/WjMtGVXSqV 1 day ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Star Wars book reveals Rey's final words to Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker https://t.co/bOGFEusPXl 2 days ago

starwars_spec

スターウォーズ専科 Star Wars book reveals new take on Rey and Kylo's final moments together - GamesRadar https://t.co/2E5lyuohYU 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.