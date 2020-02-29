Chuck D Threatens To Throw Flavor Flav Out Of Public Enemy Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Following the rapper's criticism of Bernie Sanders...



*Chuck D* has threatened to throw *Flavor Flav* out of *Public Enemy* following the rapper's criticism of Bernie Sanders.



Last week it was confirmed that Public Enemy would be performing a show to support the Democrat politician, but it seems the move is mired in controversy.



There's an element of in-band fighting, with Flavor Flav seemingly refusing to do the show.



*Spin* has seen a cease and desist letter sent by the rapper, in which he accused the politician of falsely appropriating the Public Enemy name and “likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional materials” without his permission.



In return Chuck D has issued a statement to *HipHopDX*, essentially saying he will throw Flavor Flav out of the group if he doesn't toe the line.



“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.”



Chuck D’s legal representative added:



“From a legal standpoint, Chuck could perform as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to; he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark. He originally drew the logo himself in the mid-80’s, is also the creative visionary and the group’s primary songwriter, having written Flavor’s most memorable lines.”



Let's wait and see.



