Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz isn’t taking any chances with the coronavirus and wants the world to know it. The rap star flew first class but strapped on a face mask for good measure. Big Facts: This week, Boosie Badazz — whose hit song “Wipe Me Down” is ironically perfect for the moment — posted a […]



The post Face Mask Strapped On Boosie Badazz: “S**t Real Out Chea” appeared first on . Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz isn’t taking any chances with the coronavirus and wants the world to know it. The rap star flew first class but strapped on a face mask for good measure. Big Facts: This week, Boosie Badazz — whose hit song “Wipe Me Down” is ironically perfect for the moment — posted a […]The post Face Mask Strapped On Boosie Badazz: “S**t Real Out Chea” appeared first on . 👓 View full article