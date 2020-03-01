Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Wallace Confronts Biden About ‘Shaky Performance,’ Gaffes on Campaign Trail

Chris Wallace Confronts Biden About ‘Shaky Performance,’ Gaffes on Campaign Trail

Mediaite Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Fox News' *Chris Wallace* spoke with *Joe Biden* this morning and said "I don't especially like asking you about this" but said it's relevant to the race to ask him about his "sometimes shaky performance on the campaign trail."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mike71914654

mike RT @dcexaminer: “You now say you weren’t arrested, and it didn’t happen in Soweto." You were at the airport in Johannesburg, and you were… 57 minutes ago

C__L_Prince

C.L.Prince ⭐⭐⭐ RT @PotatoSmug: Can someone check on Joe Biden? Ask him if he’s OK? Do a “blink once for yes, twice for no” type of thing? Sweet Jesus. htt… 1 hour ago

topkubob

Bob Cooper RT @hughhewitt: Ouch. https://t.co/0ZgdmQXQfL 1 hour ago

mmcd6944

Oldsalty 'Were you confused?': Chris Wallace confronts Biden over South Africa arrest story https://t.co/FRiqDtTs5h lied.Thi… https://t.co/0OKCFv5uao 2 hours ago

Ali4omNY

Ali Mirza What's wrong with @JoeBiden??? He forgot who he was talking to on live show and called #ChrisWallace "Jack"… https://t.co/gXBxKB90Qz 3 hours ago

Ali4omNY

Ali Mirza Wow!!! @JoeBiden called #ChrisWallace "Jack" today on @FoxNewsSunday Is he even in a good mental health??? https://t.co/hSeNQepc9I 3 hours ago

hughhewitt

Hugh Hewitt Ouch. https://t.co/0ZgdmQXQfL 3 hours ago

PotatoSmug

Smug Potato Can someone check on Joe Biden? Ask him if he’s OK? Do a “blink once for yes, twice for no” type of thing? Sweet Je… https://t.co/zc0fzFroId 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.