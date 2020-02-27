Mike Pence: Trump, CDC Misidentification of First U.S. Coronavirus Victim ‘Just a Miscommunication’
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Vice President *Mike Pence* chalked things up to a "miscommunication" when asked about how the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mistakenly identified the first U.S. patient to die of the coronavirus.
Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S.
On the first day as the new leader of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced a number of...
