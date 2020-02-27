Global  

Mike Pence: Trump, CDC Misidentification of First U.S. Coronavirus Victim 'Just a Miscommunication'

Mediaite Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Vice President *Mike Pence* chalked things up to a "miscommunication" when asked about how the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mistakenly identified the first U.S. patient to die of the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response 01:32

 Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits. The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


After Trump calls Coronavirus 'a hoax', US confirms first death from outbreak

Trump's comment comes amidst reports of first coronavirus death in Washington state.
DNA Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsMediaite

Vice President Pence bulks up Coronavirus Task Force with medical and economic experts

On the first day as the new leader of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced a number of...
TechCrunch Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comMediaiteSeattlePI.com

