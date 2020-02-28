Global  

Paulina Porizkova Speaks Out About Being Left Out of Ric Ocasek's Will (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Paulina Porizkova is opening up about the death of her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek of The Cars. After Ric died of heart disease in 2019, it was revealed that the model – who was still living with Ric despite their separation in 2017 after 30 years of marriage – was cut out of his will. [...]
Paulina Porizkova on modeling and a husband's betrayal

The Czech emigre supermodel was a familiar cover girl in the 1980s and '90s and became the face of Estée Lauder. But now, Paulina Porizkova tells "CBS This...
CBS News

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova reveals true feelings about being snubbed from late husband Ric Ocasek’s will

Paulina Porizkova is going through a breadth of emotions in her first since her husband’s death.
FOXNews.com


