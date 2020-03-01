Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > "Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White

"Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Since 1982, Vanna White has demonstrated that no one reveals letters better than she. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the "Wheel of Fortune" co-host about her 37 years revealing puzzles, her inauspicious audition, and filling in for Pat Sajak during his recent emergency surgery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

finallylivelife

Rod Stewart Tees "Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White https://t.co/m1rg5ZKdyk 6 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal "#Wheel of #Fortune" star #Vanna #White https://t.co/SVYMMVhAui https://t.co/lEqXskFTJJ 1 hour ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C "Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White https://t.co/466fqASOL8 https://t.co/9KYRb8JmGS 2 hours ago

Pop_Culture_Guy

Don Sauer 'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White https://t.co/yrHwx5Zw2P @CBSSunday #VannaWhite #WheelOfFortune 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.