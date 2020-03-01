Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in protest against fashion house

Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in protest against fashion house

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Comedian made the move after discovering company targets small companies with 'Boss' in title
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mnrrntt

mnrrnt2 and 87 others Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss #Shithousing masterclass https://t.co/TwcuTs960i 2 minutes ago

JohanSeong

Thistle [유타]🌸 "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/f8G2m5Zqo5 4 minutes ago

PosyandLucy

PosyandLucy Hugo Boss is one of my favourite comedians! "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/DTyhUBbA2V 9 minutes ago

LouiseLove49

sharon RT @rosesevans: "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/SW8WmDGkXL 11 minutes ago

rosesevans

Rose Evans "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/SW8WmDGkXL 12 minutes ago

kurtaytoros83

KuRtAy ToRoS I love it when people push the boundaries Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/Uc1kRNIkRY 14 minutes ago

BrandsAndStuff

Lee Curtis Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss in protest at brand enforcement activities. Brand owners should a… https://t.co/BNkL0Ph9zX 15 minutes ago

funlovingNicole

Nicole🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RESPECT 💯✊👏👏👏👏👍🤭😂😂😁!!!! Who the HECK do they think they are?!!! They didn’t invent the word Boss...?!!! 🙄🤦‍♀️😝👎🤭😂😂… https://t.co/pVkhB1P1Xx 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.