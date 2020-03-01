Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in protest against fashion house Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Comedian made the move after discovering company targets small companies with 'Boss' in title 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mnrrnt2 and 87 others Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss #Shithousing masterclass https://t.co/TwcuTs960i 2 minutes ago Thistle [유타]🌸 "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/f8G2m5Zqo5 4 minutes ago PosyandLucy Hugo Boss is one of my favourite comedians! "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/DTyhUBbA2V 9 minutes ago sharon RT @rosesevans: "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/SW8WmDGkXL 11 minutes ago Rose Evans "Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss" https://t.co/SW8WmDGkXL 12 minutes ago KuRtAy ToRoS I love it when people push the boundaries Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/Uc1kRNIkRY 14 minutes ago Lee Curtis Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss in protest at brand enforcement activities. Brand owners should a… https://t.co/BNkL0Ph9zX 15 minutes ago Nicole🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RESPECT 💯✊👏👏👏👏👍🤭😂😂😁!!!! Who the HECK do they think they are?!!! They didn’t invent the word Boss...?!!! 🙄🤦‍♀️😝👎🤭😂😂… https://t.co/pVkhB1P1Xx 18 minutes ago