David Byrne Performs Talking Heads Classic ‘Once in a Lifetime’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

David Byrne's Feb. 29 appearance on the late-night comedy sketch show follows his phenomenally successful 20-week extended Broadway run of 'American Utopia.'



Recent related videos from verified sources Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman was making a list of all the classic sports books that she has read, and she found herself asking a question... Where are all the women?! While she had a list of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:01Published on January 3, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this 🌽 Musical guest David Byrne performs his Talking Heads hit "Once In a Lifetime" on Saturday Night Live. https://t.co/1sQUNSm1ZC 2 hours ago janettwokay RT @AllAroundNew1: David Byrne performs his Talking Heads hit “Once in a lifetime” on Saturday Night Live https://t.co/TJNEEega9f https://t… 6 hours ago All Around New Music David Byrne performs his Talking Heads hit “Once in a lifetime” on Saturday Night Live https://t.co/TJNEEega9f https://t.co/KKQ2rNCjHJ 6 hours ago Cousin Grexit Do the rest of Talking Heads/Eno get a cut when David Byrne performs the songs in this format? #SNL 11 hours ago Arianna David Byrne and John Mulaney are doing an episode of SNL together next week and I will be staying up all night to w… https://t.co/NUXAWi7Wvz 1 week ago