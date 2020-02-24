Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ivanka Trump replies on Diljit Dosanjh's post

Ivanka Trump replies on Diljit Dosanjh's post

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who had accompanied her father to India along with her husband Jared Kushner and First Lady Melania Trump, has taken to Twitter to reply to popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's photoshopped picture with her.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute [Video]Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute

US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. ...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:39Published

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands [Video]Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India. Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Not able to meet Ivanka Trump, Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself at Taj Mahal with her

Diljit Dosanjh was unable to meet Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and so he shared a photoshopped image with her in front of the Taj Mahal
DNA

Ivanka Trump thanks Diljit Dosanjh for `taking her to Taj Mahal`, netizens have a field day

Ivanka Trump recently toured to India and visited Taj Mahal along with US President Donald Trump First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Spotboye

SpotboyE Did this really happen? #DonaldTrump's daughter #IvankaTrump made note of #DiljitDosanjh's photoshopped pic and had… https://t.co/gOCXQSiJlO 2 minutes ago

rakeshtomar

Rakesh Tomar After Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Picture With Her, Ivanka Trump Replies - NDTV https://t.co/6867WX9UfV 6 minutes ago

parrassuegmail1

[email protected] After Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Picture With Her, Ivanka Trump Replies - NDTV https://t.co/WoJvyyyUCF 45 minutes ago

AshwaniSangwa13

Ashwani Sangwan After Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Picture With Her, Ivanka Trump Replies - NDTV https://t.co/cD3sPbNT77 3 hours ago

mssehmbi

Mandeep Singh After Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Picture With Her, Ivanka Trump Replies - NDTV https://t.co/vAuqn1pqnu 4 hours ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything After Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Picture With Her, Ivanka Trump Replies https://t.co/dAuAiAOEED https://t.co/lbNreGLhog 5 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India After Diljit Dosanjh Photoshops Picture With Her, Ivanka Trump Replies – NDTV News https://t.co/G6nJOFvLcT https://t.co/KBQ2LHkrS0 6 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Ivanka Trump replies to Diljit Dosanjh’s photoshopped picture; says ‘Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj… https://t.co/ADQ21dLd82 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.