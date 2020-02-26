Matthew Morrison cried uncontrollably after Kobe Bryant death

In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.

David Goldstein Investigates: Fake Kobe Bryant Signatures Flooding Memorabilia Market Since Lakers Star's Death Investigative reporter David Goldstein follows up on a previous investigation to see just how much fake signed Kobe merchandise is flooding the market since his death Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:22Published 5 days ago