Vanessa Bryant "Devastated" by Report L.A. Deputies Shared Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

E! Online Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant is "absolutely devastated" by a report that said Los Angeles authorities shared photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA...
Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says

 Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS Los Angeles Thursday.

Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched [Video]Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation. This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his..

Celebrities uplift Vanessa Bryant after eulogizing her late husband and daughter [Video]Celebrities uplift Vanessa Bryant after eulogizing her late husband and daughter

Celebrities took to social media after Vanessa Bryant bravely remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, during a public Celebration of Life on Monday.

Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos: report


Chicago S-T Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsJust JaredNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comTMZ.comE! Online

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Sheriff's Deputies Took Photos of Crash Victims

Vanessa Bryant is heartsick over revelations some L.A. County Sheriff's deputies took photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims at the crash site...
TMZ.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldJust JaredNYTimes.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comFOX SportsE! Online

kfhradio

KFH Radio Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' over report that photos of crash site were shared: Lawyer https://t.co/E39sGRzG8f, LIST… https://t.co/BbmUVrcDx5 1 minute ago

Hulk__J

Jason V. RT @ABC7: Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos of Kobe crash scene https://t.co/98kRdhD0gF 7 minutes ago

DragonZ16419370

Dragon Zero RT @myhitlinknews: Vanessa Bryant ‘devastated’ over report that LA county deputies shared graphic photos of crash site, lawyer says https:/… 8 minutes ago

antr206

Antonio Smith RT @abc13houston: Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos of Kobe crash scene https://t.co/DXzhwTwY48 https://t.co/39V… 8 minutes ago

KTBBRadio

KTBB Radio Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' over report that photos of crash site were shared: Lawyer: https://t.co/Ja2Gw9cURA https://t.co/yYU3cK0JR3 8 minutes ago

VivienneJaneA

Vivienne Jane Vanessa Bryant showing very impressive poise and leadership during unimaginable grief. Calls for 'the harshest disc… https://t.co/Jr3JaOZJXq 12 minutes ago

charlieboy_ron

charlieboy Vanessa Bryant calls for 'the harshest discipline' against LA sheriff's office saying it's 'inexcusable and deplora… https://t.co/uFAZnNMs6q 14 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News Vanessa Bryant is "absolutely devastated" by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter cras… https://t.co/7Gj00ekL3o 14 minutes ago

