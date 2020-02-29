Global  

Boris Johnson Gets Engaged to Pregnant Carrie Symonds

AceShowbiz Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The 55-year-old British prime minister has popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend Carrie Symonds who is currently carrying their first child together.
News video: Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together 01:49

 Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant and the couple have got engaged, they have announced.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement [Video]British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron..

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby [Video]UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby

Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby. She will be his third wife.View on euronews

What the papers say – March 1

The pregnancy announcement of Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds leads most of the nation’s papers.
Belfast Telegraph

Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement, are expecting child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, confirming they are also engaged to be married.
SBS


