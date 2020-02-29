Boris Johnson Gets Engaged to Pregnant Carrie Symonds

The 55-year-old British prime minister has popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend Carrie Symonds who is currently carrying their first child together.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 21 minutes ago UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby. She will be his third wife.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:40Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources What the papers say – March 1 The pregnancy announcement of Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds leads most of the nation’s papers.

Belfast Telegraph 14 hours ago



Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement, are expecting child British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, confirming they are also engaged to be married.

SBS 19 hours ago





Tweets about this