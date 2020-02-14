Global  

Actress Adèle Haenel, two others walk out of César ceremony after Roman Polanski wins

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Adèle Haenel, a French actress, walked out of the César awards ceremony in Paris on Friday after Roman Polanski won an award.
Cesar Awards bosses resign amid Roman Polanski nominations drama [Video]Cesar Awards bosses resign amid Roman Polanski nominations drama

The management of France's Cesar Awards has resigned amid criticism over Roman Polanski's nominations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Roman Polanski's win at French Academy Awards causes backlash, actress Adele Haenel storms out crying 'shame'

Reports state that several protesters tried to storm the theatre chanting "Lock up Polanski!" before being pushed back by police firing tear gas.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayReuters IndiaSeattle TimesBelfast Telegraph

Top nominee Polanski to skip French Oscars after rape claim

PARIS (AP) — Filmmaker Roman Polanski is skipping the awards ceremony for France’s equivalent of the Oscars – where his latest movie leads this year’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphFrance 24

yoshelnabillaa

beby RT @MarieAnnUK: Well done to French actress Adèle Haenel for walking out of the Cesar film awards when child rapist Roman Polanski won "bes… 5 hours ago

milkogogo

Milk🥛 RT @drjodypalmer: @moorehn @djrothkopf And from the CBC: "Actress Adèle Haenel, who recently denounced alleged sexual assault by another Fr… 14 hours ago

interimspace

interimspace RT @dialmformovies: Roman Polanski is awarded Best Director at the Cesar Awards today. Actress Adele Haenel and several others walk out of… 16 hours ago

abdulmuhammad30

Abdulqadir Muhammad The actress, in question, was Adele Haenel, star of Portrait of a Lady on Fire. She (and others) walked out of… https://t.co/LgqqrZ8a8P 21 hours ago

