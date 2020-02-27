Drake 'Leaks' New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson - Listen & Read the Lyrics!
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Drake is releasing new music – and stirring up controversy. The 33-year-old rapper surprised fans by dropping two new songs over the weekend, called “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” He joked about the release as a “leak,” uploading the tracks on his label’s Soundcloud – along with a music video on YouTube, which [...]
Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album The pop star returned with her first solo single in three years on Thursday night. Gaga released the new single accompanied by a new music video. The singer discussed her new album in an interview with Zane Lowe for 'New Music Daily' on Apple...
We The Best CEO DJ Khaled might be counting down the days until “Top Boy” is streaming new episodes. The hip-hop producer has shared his support for the... SOHH Also reported by •9to5Toys •Just Jared Jr
Harry Styles' new music video is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. The superstar singer has just dropped the emotional new music video for his song,... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared •9to5Mac
You Might Like
Tweets about this
1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Drake controversially references Michael Jackson allegations in his new song - find out what he said: https://t.co/U7o4jDl94o 54 minutes ago
Shatta Bandle Drake ‘Leaks’ New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson – Listen & Read the Lyrics!… https://t.co/VaSxRfj3ef 58 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian Drake ‘Leaks’ New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson – Listen & Read the Lyrics!… https://t.co/nyjX7wD6qE 58 minutes ago
Global Connect+ Drake ‘Leaks’ New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson – Listen & Read the Lyrics!… https://t.co/byW1znNwl8 58 minutes ago
JustJared.com Drake controversially references Michael Jackson allegations in his new song - find out what he said: https://t.co/U7o4jDl94o 1 hour ago