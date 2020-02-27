Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drake 'Leaks' New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Drake 'Leaks' New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Drake is releasing new music – and stirring up controversy. The 33-year-old rapper surprised fans by dropping two new songs over the weekend, called “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” He joked about the release as a “leak,” uploading the tracks on his label’s Soundcloud – along with a music video on YouTube, which [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album

Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album 01:13

 Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album The pop star returned with her first solo single in three years on Thursday night. Gaga released the new single accompanied by a new music video. The singer discussed her new album in an interview with Zane Lowe for 'New Music Daily' on Apple...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jason Momoa transforms into Ozzy Osbourne in his new music video [Video]Jason Momoa transforms into Ozzy Osbourne in his new music video

Watch Jason Momoa transform into Ozzy Osbourne for the metal legend’s new music video

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:46Published

Lady Gaga Returns to Music With New Single 'Stupid Love' | Billboard News [Video]Lady Gaga Returns to Music With New Single 'Stupid Love' | Billboard News

After years of waiting and speculation over when she'll release new music, Lady Gaga finally unveiled 'Stupid Love', her first solo single in three years.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DJ Khaled Is 100 Percent Here For Drake’s New TOP BOY Netflix Season

DJ Khaled Is 100 Percent Here For Drake’s New TOP BOY Netflix SeasonWe The Best CEO DJ Khaled might be counting down the days until “Top Boy” is streaming new episodes. The hip-hop producer has shared his support for the...
SOHH Also reported by •9to5ToysJust Jared Jr

Harry Styles Is "Falling" in Emotional New Music Video: Watch

Harry Styles' new music video is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. The superstar singer has just dropped the emotional new music video for his song,...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Drake controversially references Michael Jackson allegations in his new song - find out what he said: https://t.co/U7o4jDl94o 54 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Drake ‘Leaks’ New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson – Listen & Read the Lyrics!… https://t.co/VaSxRfj3ef 58 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Drake ‘Leaks’ New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson – Listen & Read the Lyrics!… https://t.co/nyjX7wD6qE 58 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Drake ‘Leaks’ New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson – Listen & Read the Lyrics!… https://t.co/byW1znNwl8 58 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Drake controversially references Michael Jackson allegations in his new song - find out what he said: https://t.co/U7o4jDl94o 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.