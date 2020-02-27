Drake 'Leaks' New Music & Makes Controversial Reference to Michael Jackson - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Drake is releasing new music – and stirring up controversy. The 33-year-old rapper surprised fans by dropping two new songs over the weekend, called “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” He joked about the release as a “leak,” uploading the tracks on his label’s Soundcloud – along with a music video on YouTube, which [...] 👓 View full article

