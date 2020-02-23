Global  

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg All-In On Florida

cbs4.com Sunday, 1 March 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is banking on Florida, but he first needs to survive Super Tuesday.
News video: Bloomberg's commercial takes aim at Trump over coronavirus

Bloomberg's commercial takes aim at Trump over coronavirus 01:38

 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will unveil a new commercial addressing coronavirus, which is scheduled to air during prime time on several U.S. television networks on Sunday (March 1).

Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty [Video]Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

The former New York City Mayor and Democratic candidate for president, Mike Bloomberg, opened his campaign offices in East Liberty on Sunday, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Nashville ahead of Super Tuesday [Video]Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Nashville ahead of Super Tuesday

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was the latest of several Democratic candidates who came to Music City hoping to sway Nashville voters.

News24.com | Bloomberg announces release of accusers from contracts that silenced them

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg took to twitter to announce that he will be releasing three women from agreements that barred them from speaking...
Warren Buffett 'Would Certainly Vote For' Bloomberg

Warren Buffett said Monday that he “would certainly vote for” Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, but jokingly added that “another...
