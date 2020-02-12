Chuck Todd Presses Buttigieg on Pathway to Victory: Where Can You Win Delegates on Super Tuesday?
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Mayor *Pete Buttigieg* appeared on Meet the Press today, optimistic about his chances heading into Super Tuesday, as *Chuck Todd* pressed him on what he thinks his path to victory is and when he would decide it's time to throw in the towel.
