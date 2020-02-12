Global  

Chuck Todd Presses Buttigieg on Pathway to Victory: Where Can You Win Delegates on Super Tuesday?

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Mayor *Pete Buttigieg* appeared on Meet the Press today, optimistic about his chances heading into Super Tuesday, as *Chuck Todd* pressed him on what he thinks his path to victory is and when he would decide it's time to throw in the towel.
News video: Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

 Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday....

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of..

Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday evening, edging out a close race with Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar surprised some by coming in third.

*Chuck Todd* got heated on Meet the Press today with Pence chief of staff *Marc Short* over a recent briefing about Russian interference wherein it's been...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion that...
