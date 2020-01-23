Global  

Lil Uzi Vert Samples Backstreet Boys in 'That Way' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert is bringing on the nostalgia. The 25-year-old rapper debuted his new song “That Way” on Sunday (March 1) – and it features a familiar hook, courtesy of the Backstreet Boys! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil Uzi Vert The song was released as a surprise, and features an interpolation of [...]
Lil Uzi Vert Interpolates Backstreet Boys Hit For New Single 'That Way'

A new generation will be singing "I want it that way."
HipHopDX

Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At NYPD After Having His Bugatti Booted By Police: "I Parked In The Same Spot"

Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At NYPD After Having His Bugatti Booted By Police: "I Parked In The Same Spot"Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is taking trolling to a whole 'nother level. The hip-hop star has fired a playful shot at the boys in blue after having his...
SOHH

