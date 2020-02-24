Global  

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Enjoy Vegas Party After She Joins 'AGT'

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello step out for a glam night out at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas over the weekend. The longtime married couple were joined by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and a group of close friends for the get together, which included an immersive dining experience after seeing [...]
News video: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' 00:59

 Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020 The 'Modern Family' actress will sit alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the show's panel. And the model (who was a judge on the show from series 8 to 13) will also be joining them when the talent series returns to NBC in the summer...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020 [Video]Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been asked to join the judging panel for the new series of 'America's Got Talent'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party [Video]Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

