Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Enjoy Vegas Party After She Joins 'AGT'

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello step out for a glam night out at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas over the weekend. The longtime married couple were joined by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and a group of close friends for the get together, which included an immersive dining experience after seeing [...] 👓 View full article



2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' 00:59 Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020 The 'Modern Family' actress will sit alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the show's panel. And the model (who was a judge on the show from series 8 to 13) will also be joining them when the talent series returns to NBC in the summer...