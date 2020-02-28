Caitlyn Jenner & Kendall Jenner Meet Up for Lunch Together in Malibu
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall Jenner are meeting up for a meal together! The 70-year-old former Olympian and the 24-year-old model were spotted getting lunch together on Sunday (March 1) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner The two were seen looking stylish, with Kendall wearing an olive green sweater and [...]
Kendall Jenner picks up a purple drink from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday (March 2) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 24-year-old model wear a pair of biker shorts and an... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared