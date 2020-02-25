Nicolas Cage Carries a Beluga Whale Toy With New GIrlfriend Riko Shibata at the Airport in NYC

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are on the move. The 56-year-old Face/Off actor and his new girlfriend were seen arriving at JFK airport on Friday (February 28) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicolas Cage Nicolas was seen holding his new girlfriend’s hand, as well as holding a massive stuffed [...] Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are on the move. The 56-year-old Face/Off actor and his new girlfriend were seen arriving at JFK airport on Friday (February 28) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicolas Cage Nicolas was seen holding his new girlfriend’s hand, as well as holding a massive stuffed [...] 👓 View full article

