That's Entertainment Steven Spielberg's Daughter Arrested on Domestic Charge in Tennessee https://t.co/VV6c729YSA via @thr 6 minutes ago 2GuysView RT @elguapo64: Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested For Domestic Violence After Announcing New Porn Career😳 https://t.co/3hRrBUu5RE 10 minutes ago Juanita J. RT @league2734: Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested For Domestic Violence After Announcing New Porn Career https://t.co/gI29ORZfPM 12 minutes ago TrumpitierHere💙🇺🇸StandStrong! RT @BeachCity55: Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela, 23, Charged with Domestic Violence in Nashville https://t.co/OLJo4E1NzS - The uber li… 21 minutes ago Patriot4Trump ACQUITTED FOREVER Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested, Charged with Domestic Violence https://t.co/17gLUOEQKJ via @BreitbartNews 22 minutes ago League1 Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested For Domestic Violence After Announcing New Porn Career https://t.co/gI29ORZfPM 23 minutes ago GoCurrent Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested for domestic violence https://t.co/ZAkULCIk9H https://t.co/GU6fWZgLJ0 23 minutes ago MRA_2018 RT @swarup1972: Steven Spielberg's Daughter, Who Wants To Be A Porn Star, Arrested For Domestic Violence - NDTV https://t.co/YE0yFq9nXr Th… 24 minutes ago