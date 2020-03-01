Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label's Blocking New Music Over Contract Renegotiation Attempt

HipHopDX Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
She's started #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags on social media.
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Her Label of Holding Her New Album Hostage

The 'Hot Girl Summer' star slams her record label 1501 for not allowing her to put out any new music because they're mad at her for asking to renegotiate her...
Megan Thee Stallion Vents About Record Label Drama: ‘It’s a Greedy Game’

Megan Thee Stallion may be in the middle of a complicated situation regarding her contract with her label and the release of her new album, but it all boils down...
